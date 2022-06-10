Who's Hiring?
Registration open for Amarillo’s Park and Recreation children summer activities

The camps will run from June 13 to Aug. 12. The activities are a free week long sports and...
The camps will run from June 13 to Aug. 12. The activities are a free week long sports and activity camps, which runs Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Glenwood Park.(City of Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for Amarillo’s Park and Recreation Fit and Play summer activities.

The camps will run from June 13 to Aug. 12. The activities are a free week long sports and activity camps, which runs Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Glenwood Park.

The summer activities are for children with the age range of six-years-old to 12-years-old.

Some of the activities include kickball, dodgeball, bubble soccer, basketball, ultimate frisbee, volleyball and more.

Registration can be found here.

