Rain Moves Out, Heat Moves In

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The last of any showers and thunderstorms have moved out around midnight Thursday into Friday, and so now the stage is set for the weekend! An incoming high pressure looks to assert itself over the region, which will essentially keep anything noteworthy from happening in our area. What we’ll see instead, is winds at 10-20 mph today, with no prevailing direction, and highs climbing into the 90s, with triple digits already possible for some. Then going into Saturday through Monday, highs are expected to be well over 100 degrees for most portions of the region, prompting the possibility of heat advisories. Thankfully conditions won’t be too dry, as dew points will stay in the 40s. Temperatures look to cool slightly by midweek next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

