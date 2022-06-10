‘No questions asked:’ Free meals being offered for children this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although kids are out of school for the summer, hunger isn’t taking the summer off.

Many volunteers throughout the Texas Panhandle are going the extra step to make sure children have the nutrition they need.

It’s a need seen every year and is only increasing this summer.

“People just cannot stretch their dollar enough, now we have inflation and so going to the grocery store you’re really having to choose what you’re eating, you’re trying to balance those things at home and it’s still not enough,” said Maribel Sotelo, director of Kids Cafe.

Kids Cafe with the High Plains Food Bank has many options for children to receive free meals, some at Amarillo parks and even some apartment complexes.

All locations and times can be found here.

Sotelo says the bank is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you want to get involved, click here.

Community activist, Tremaine Brown, is also providing free lunches this summer at Bones Hooks Park on Monday afternoons from noon to 1:30 p.m.

He says the program is expected to expand later in the month to even more parks.

Brown is accepting food and monetary donations.

On Fridays, Snack Pak 4 Kids provides free food for children to enjoy over the weekend.

“Everything we give our kids is brand new and brand name, so those items that sometimes feel untouchable is what our kids get. We’ll spend well over $100,00 this summer to make sure our kids have what they need over the summer,” said Dyron Howell, executive director, Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Howell says it distributed a record number of Snack Paks today, investing over $9,000 just today.

Usually each Friday 1,600-1,800 Paks are distributed, but today that number was over 2,400.

Howell says this increasing number could be because of inflation, but also because the community has stepped up providing more resources.

Every Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until August 12, you can pick up Snack Paks at the following locations:

Eastridge Mission Center

Humphrey’s Highland Elementary

Power Church

San Jacinto Elementary

Rogers Elementary

The lead pastor of Power Church says he decided to partner with Snack Pak 4 Kids to be the hands and feet of Christ.

“Hunger doesn’t know race, hunger doesn’t know side of towns, hunger doesn’t know education attainment, everybody gets hungry. The issue comes when there are some people that get hungry that can’t afford to feed themselves,” said Manny DeLosSantos, lead pastor, Power Church.

Snack Pak 4 Kids is also always looking for volunteers and donations, along with community partners.

Howell says if you are a group such as, a church and know there is a need in the area, to contact them.

To contact them, click here.

All groups want the community to know they are here and ready to help, no questions asked.

