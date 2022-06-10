Mariposa hosts it’s first After Dark event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mariposa Eco-Village is hosting the first fundraiser event “Mariposa After Dark” on Saturday.

The Eco-Village is a 640 acre land trust that is focused on promoting the arts and nature in Amarillo.

“Mariposa after dark is going to be a huge stepping stone for us,” says Abigale Squyre, Mariposa programs director. “It’s going to be this launch because everybody wants to come out here. It’s going to bring people onto the land so they can see what the Panhandle looks like untouched.”

The event will take place every second Saturday until October from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $10 per person or $40 per car.

“We’re going to have a DJ. We’re going to have craft vendors. We’re going to have artists,” says Squyre. “Just to have a place for people to come and display or perform because there’s not enough of that here.”

Mariposa After Dark will also feature sunset yoga, food trucks and campfires.

The event is to raise money for the construction of a stage on the property, with the goal to build more facilities and host larger events in the future.

“We’re currently on a new vision, so everybody has a view of what Mariposa was in the past,” says Squyre. “Our newest vision is to support the arts and nature here in Amarillo.”

Squyre also says the community is focused on promoting sustainability in the Texas Panhandle.

“All the buildings on the land are made from renewable, alternative building materials,” says Squyre. “So they’re all pulled from the land and someday they will go back to the land.”

Mariposa Eco-Village not only offers events, but also has tent camping, glamping and RV parking available.

“Our goal is to keep the land, land. We don’t want it to be built up,” says Squyre. “We want to be able to walk outside and it look the same as it did yesterday, besides what naturally happens.”

Have you made plans yet for this weekend? Remember it’s $40 per car or $10 a person so load up the SUV and come on out to see us Saturday! https://fb.me/e/3yJcUypHr Posted by Mariposa Eco-Village on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

