Health and fair is set for this Saturday in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A health and wellness fair is set for this Saturday in Amarillo.

On June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., family and friends are invited to the Lisa Cherry Health Fair at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.

There will be free health information and screenings, water aerobic classes, yoga sessions, goodie bags and smoothies.

Classes are limited to 30 people.

It is first come, first serve, and registration is at the fair.

