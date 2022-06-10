Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook Is A Scorcher

A dome of high pressure will dominate our weekend weather pattern and will result in some intense and dangerous heat during afternoons. Mornings will be mild but daytime highs will reach into the triple digits and as high as 102 - 108 degrees. In places such as the floor of Palo Duro Canyon the heat may exceed 110 degrees. We strongly advise people to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in shady and cool places, and check on elderly or special needs friends that may need help in staying cool. The heat will last through the weekend with only a slow cooling expected next week.

Strenuous outdoor work or recreational activities like hiking or running should be limited to mornings and evenings. If you recognize the possibility of someone suffering from heat stroke or dehydration, seek immediate medical attention.

