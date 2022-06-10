Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook Is A Scorcher

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dome of high pressure will dominate our weekend weather pattern and will result in some intense and dangerous heat during afternoons. Mornings will be mild but daytime highs will reach into the triple digits and as high as 102 - 108 degrees. In places such as the floor of Palo Duro Canyon the heat may exceed 110 degrees. We strongly advise people to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in shady and cool places, and check on elderly or special needs friends that may need help in staying cool. The heat will last through the weekend with only a slow cooling expected next week.

Strenuous outdoor work or recreational activities like hiking or running should be limited to mornings and evenings. If you recognize the possibility of someone suffering from heat stroke or dehydration, seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Wade Pierce
Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
2 hospitalized after shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive overnight
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storm Squall Line has moved out of the area

Latest News

First Alert: High heat in the weekends
First Alert: High heat coming to the weekend
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Rain Moves Out, Heat Moves In
First Alert weather for May 23.
Doppler Dave Expects Stormy Conditions Tonight