Area Agency on Aging hosting classes for Medical Educational Opportunities

The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting classes at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission for Medical Educational Opportunities.
The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting classes at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission for Medical Educational Opportunities. (source: Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle)(Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency on Aging will be hosting classes at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission for Medical Educational Opportunities.

The focus for these events is for future Medicare Beneficiaries turning 65 who will have an opportunity to learn about the basics of Medicare.

People approaching 65 years of age will want to take one class which will be available:

  • June 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • June 16, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • September 20, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • September 29, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Registration is required and seating’s are limited.

