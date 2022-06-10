Application for Amarillo Police Explorers is available for July event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Applications are available for Amarillo Police Explorers event that will take place in July.

The event will be from July 25 to July 29, for those who are interested in a career in law enforcement jump start into the Amarillo Police Explorers Post Program.

Th event is available for those who are 14 years and/or completed the 8th Grade to 20 years old.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 8.

