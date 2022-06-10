Amarillo Zoo to visit library during the summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Library goers are getting some visitors from the Amarillo Zoo.

The Amarillo Public Library said animals from the city’s zoo will visit each library location during the summertime.

The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the animals.

Here is the following schedule:

Monday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the Downtown Library, 413 Southeast 4th Ave.

Thursday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the North Branch, 1500 Northeast 24th Ave.

Monday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. at the Southwest Branch, 6801 W. 45th St.

Friday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m. at the East Branch, 2232 E. 24th Ave.

Wednesday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. at the Northwest Branch, 6100 W. 9th Ave.

