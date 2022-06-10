Amarillo man with mental health disorder going back to school, helping make affordable robotic prosthetic’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Glenn Truett has struggled with schizoaffective for 15 years, but he is going back to school after 24 years to further his knowledge of robotics to help make affordable robotic prosthetic’s.

Schizoaffective is a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania

His goal is to help amputees and those who are wheelchair bound.

He became wheelchair bound in 2015 due to contracting a chronic inflammatory disease, demyelinating polyneuropathy.

He wants to help make affordable prosthetic’s using a 3D printer.

“I want help others. I want to help people to be able to walk again, I want people to be able to have robotic prosthetic’s that work and are cheap,” said Glenn Truett.

Glenn wants to show that mental health isn’t always negative, and they want to do good in the world.

“I think it’s important that people see that people with mental health issues, we have dreams, we have hopes, and we want to do something positive with our lives,” said Glenn Truett.

“I really have a desire to help people that need robotic prosthetic’s robotic prosthetic’s and exoskeletons to help them walk,” said Glenn Truett.

Truett also has a GoFundMe for those who want to help him fund his educational journey to go to the University of Advancing Technology.

