Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate 'Scooby Doo' film's 20th anniversary

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.(Airbnb/Ja Tecson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans of the “Scooby Doo” series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic Mystery Machine, the van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.

This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action “Scooby Doo” film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the...
Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic Mystery Machine, the van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.(Airbnb/Ja Tecson via CNN Newsource)

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks, including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002, including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Booking information is available on Airbnb’s website here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

