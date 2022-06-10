Who's Hiring?
AC opening registration for ‘Chalk It Up’ art contest

Chalk It Up Amarillo College
Chalk It Up Amarillo College(Amarillo College)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is opening registration for its annual “Chalk It Up” art contest.

The sidewalk contest is 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Artists will create chalk drawings on the sidewalks at AC’s main campus on South Washington Street.

Those wanting to compete can apply for free, but only 40 contestants will be accepted.

The artists can register as individuals or as teams of four. They will have 8-foot-squares to work with at the Oeschger Family Mall.

On the day of the event, artists will have 8:00 a.m. to noon to make their chalk creations come to life.

A panel of judges from the community will critique the sidewalk art and pick a first, second and third place winner. They will receive a share of the $900 prize.

Those who attend the event can also create drawings in the “amateur area” for fun. Chalk will be provided.

Children can participate in a color-by-number group art piece.

The event will also have food trucks.

To register for the contest, go here.

