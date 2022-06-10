2 hospitalized after shooting at apartments on Canyon Drive overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

Around 12:23 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex near SW 57th Avenue and Canyon Drive.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Officers located a large party at the apartments on Canyon Drive and tried to call out subjects with a PA but were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team and bomb team responded to assist and people then began to exit the apartment.

Once the apartment was empty, witnesses were identified and Violent Crimes Detectives began interviewing people to try to identify the suspects.

Several weapons were in the apartment where the party happened.

If you have any information about this shooting, all Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

