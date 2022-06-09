‘We give over $100,000 back to the community’: Dogie Days is more than just a carnival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dogie Days is an annual town celebration and tradition in Dumas that’s been happening for over 70 years, which is packed with a carnival, food booths, parade, and town barbecue.

It is put on by the Dumas Noon Lions Club where it donates the proceeds to help local charities.

“We give over $100,000 back to the community each year,” said Pam Cox, head wrangler, Dogie Days 2022.

They also feed approximately 6,000 people at the town barbecue, which is roughly half the population of Dumas.

Several volunteers helped with the meat dropping, even one all the way from Florida.

“This is my first time in Texas, so this is all a little new to me, but I’ve heard it’s a great, big party and I’m excited to see what happens. This huge barbecue they got going on, we don’t have anything like it,” said Alex Kurleman, intern, JBS Cactus Beef Plant.

Those in Dumas say they look forward to Dogie Days all year long.

“Having kids here in Dumas, this is absolutely one of the highlights of our summer. We love Dogie Days, it’s the best,” said Brooke McMurry, from Dumas.

Many say they come just for the food.

“It’s so worth the drive from Vega, we look forward to it every year and we usually take some home,” said Steven Gerhardt, from Vega.

Dogie Days runs from June 8 to June 11 with a parade happening on the last day.

Currently, U.S. 287/87 north of 1st Street in Dumas is undergoing construction and in past years, the parade used that road for the route.

On Saturday, the Dogie Days Parade will be moved to Maddox Avenue.

Staging of floats and participants will start on 19th Street and curve onto Maddox and up to 16th Street.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m., will proceed north on Maddox and finish at 5th Street.

The midway and booths open at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

On Saturday, they both open at 12:00 p.m. right after the parade and close down at 11:00 p.m.

Wristbands are $25.

