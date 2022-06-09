WATER WASTERS: Amarillo apartment complex repairs water sprinklers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Water is a valuable commodity in the Texas Panhandle and conservation is crucial.

Video sent from a concerned viewer shows an Amarillo apartment complex Park at Coulter.

The video shows sprinklers facing toward the parking lot, causing water to flow into a nearby alleyway.

The viewer said management had been notified, but little was done to fix the problem.

NewsChannel 10 reached out to the apartment’s management, and they reassured that a “walk through” is looking for the problem. They also said the sprinklers had been repaired.

Management also said vehicles that are pulled too close to the curb can cause sprinkler heads to break or be misdirected.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.