Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATER WASTERS: Amarillo apartment complex repairs water sprinklers

Video sent from a concerned viewer shows an Amarillo apartment complex Park at Coulter.
Video sent from a concerned viewer shows an Amarillo apartment complex Park at Coulter.(kfda)
By Greg Kerr
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Water is a valuable commodity in the Texas Panhandle and conservation is crucial.

Video sent from a concerned viewer shows an Amarillo apartment complex Park at Coulter.

The video shows sprinklers facing toward the parking lot, causing water to flow into a nearby alleyway.

The viewer said management had been notified, but little was done to fix the problem.

NewsChannel 10 reached out to the apartment’s management, and they reassured that a “walk through” is looking for the problem. They also said the sprinklers had been repaired.

Management also said vehicles that are pulled too close to the curb can cause sprinkler heads to break or be misdirected.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
Storms discontinued
First Alert: Severe storms discontinued today, resumes tomorrow with storms returning
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport

Latest News

VIDEO: Nazareth defeats Kennard 1-0 in UIL 1A State Semifinals
Amarillo Museum of Art artafterdark
AMoA hosting artafterdark event this Friday
news
VIDEO: AMoA hosting artafterdark event this Friday
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo