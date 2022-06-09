Who's Hiring?
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

A ruined proposal at Disneyland is going viral.(Source: CNN, Viral Hog, Disney Enterprises, Inc., TikTok/@eejitgherkin, Instagram/@ante.i.m, Twitter/@BrotherHQ)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - The happiest place on earth may not be the place for the happiest proposals on earth, especially when overzealous employees snatch up the engagement ring!

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.

In the video, you see a man drop to his knee and propose to his girlfriend at the park on a fenced-off platform. Suddenly, a Disney employee barges in between the couple and snatches the ring out of the man’s hand. He then tells the couple that they have to move.

The man who proposed in the video told the New York Times, “Disneyland stands for dreams. Our moment was destroyed.”

But other Disney employees with the park say that the fenced-off platform is used for multiple live shows daily and is not for guests to set foot on.

However, the man who proposed said he asked another employee if it was OK to use the platform for a proposal, and she said, “Go for it.” Unfortunately, the other employee who ruined the proposal was not as easygoing.

Disney did apologize to the couple and offered the couple a free weekend, including lodging, at any Disney park.

However, the man who proposed said, “I don’t want to visit Disneyland anymore. They can’t give us the moment back and that’s the only thing I want.”

