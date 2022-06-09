Toot’n Totum partners with Heal The City donating $60,000 to charities
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum has partnered with Heal The City and wards $60,000 to local charities this evening.
The check will be presented at 6:45 p.m. from the pitchers mound at Hodgetown.
The money raised from raffle tickets to win a years worth of gas, car wishes, oil changes, and Mitch’s Barbeque.
Toot’n Totum is donating $500 each to the Charities Autism Speaks, Power Church, and Chloe’s Canines Dog Sanctuary.
