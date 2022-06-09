‘Summer Free For All’ event set for this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a “Summer Free For All” event this Saturday.

The family event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park.

The swimming pool and the Amarillo Tennis Center will be free during that time.

The event will also have carnival-style games, food trucks, bouncy houses, pickleball, a giant scavenger hunt, the Amarillo Fire Department smoke house and music.

A showing of the movie “The Sandlot” is at 9:00 p.m. at the softball complex.

