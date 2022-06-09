‘Summer Free For All’ event set for this Saturday
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a “Summer Free For All” event this Saturday.
The family event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park.
The swimming pool and the Amarillo Tennis Center will be free during that time.
The event will also have carnival-style games, food trucks, bouncy houses, pickleball, a giant scavenger hunt, the Amarillo Fire Department smoke house and music.
A showing of the movie “The Sandlot” is at 9:00 p.m. at the softball complex.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.