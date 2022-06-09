Randall County Officials: Woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
According to officials, 47-year-old Sarah Virginia Howard is wanted for for two counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.
Howard is 5′02″ tall, 125 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you have any information about her location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.00.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.