Randall County Officials: Woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

According to officials, 47-year-old Sarah Virginia Howard is wanted for for two counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.

Howard is 5′02″ tall, 125 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about her location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.00.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.