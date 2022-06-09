One Last Hurrah for Rain

Ample moisture in the atmosphere is likely to be the culprit in some patchy fog early this morning, right around sunrise. However, once the sun comes up, the air will warm, burning off any low clouds, leaving mostly sunny skies for the day, allowing us to warm back into the high 80s. Going into the late afternoon and evening hours, another, possibly last round of rain will fire up off the mountains of New Mexico, and track their way southeast. Data supports the idea these storms could hold together, bringing a good amount of rain and high winds to more of the area, but generally favoring the north half.

Once these showers move out, we set the stage for a very hot weekend, with highs consistently in the triple digits.

