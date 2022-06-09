Who's Hiring?
Nazareth finishes baseball season UIL 1A State Runner-Up

Swifts fall to D’Hanis 4-0
The Nazareth Swifts (21-2) ended their baseball season falling to D’Hanis (28-3) 4-0 in the UIL...
The Nazareth Swifts (21-2) ended their baseball season falling to D’Hanis (28-3) 4-0 in the UIL 1A State Championship at Dell Diamond. The Swifts added their name to an elite list in the Texas Panhandle.(KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts (21-2) ended their baseball season falling to D’Hanis (28-3) 4-0 in the UIL 1A State Championship at Dell Diamond. The Swifts added their name to an elite list in the Texas Panhandle.

Nazareth’s State Championship starting pitcher junior Carson Heiman lasted 4 innings, allowing 5 hits, 4 walks and 2 runs while dishing out 2 strikeouts. Trent Gerber came in for relief, but after pitching Wednesday he only had 15 pitches left. Gerber allowed 2 hits, 2 runs and 1 walk in 0.2 innings. Junior Luke Schulte closed the game in the final 2.1 innings. An impressive outing for him with a stat line of 1 walk and 2 punch outs.

The State MVP, D’Hanis pitcher Ryan Hendry, pitched a compete shutout while dishing out 6 strikeouts.

The Swifts return all but two players next season, Gerber and designated hitter Brett Young.

Nazareth made their second State appearance in program history, their first in 2021. Plus, the Swifts became the first Texas Panhandle team to advance to the State title game since Bushland in 2012. Accolades also go to Nazareth senior pitcher Trent Gerber. The State Semifinal starter served up 10 K’s tying the most in UIL 1A State single-game and tournament history. Nothing to hang their heads on.

