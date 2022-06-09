March for Our Lives Clovis demonstration to demand for gun law changes on Saturday

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico residents are marching this weekend in Clovis to demand for gun law changes.

This comes after recent shootings in the U.S.

Within the past month or so, a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, another gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma and another gunman shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York.

The March for Our Lives Clovis demonstration starts at noon on Saturday in Green Acres Park, located at 2001 Mitchell St., the organizer said.

At 12:30 p.m., participants will march towards the Curry County Courthouse, about one mile away, and will gather at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, located at 701 N. Main St.

The demonstration will help spread the word and make their voices heard.

