Juneteenth events to kick off on June 11 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this Saturday in Amarillo.

The events are all month long, from June 11 to June 24.

The events range from a pageant, to a church service to a parade.

Here is the following schedule:

June 11: Juneteenth Pageant at 6:30 p.m. at Palo Duro High School, 1400 N. Grant. St.

June 13: Juneteenth Health Expo at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Historical Cultural Center, 901 N. Hayden St.

June 16: Young Professional’s Expo at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Historical Cultural Center, 901 N. Hayden St.

June 17: Juneteenth Talent Show at 6:30 p.m. at Palo Duro High School, 1400 N. Grant St.

June 17: Alpha Phi Alpha All White Linen Party at 7:06 p.m. at reed Hospitality Room, 3701 25th Southeast Ave.

June 18: Juneteenth Park and Parade lineup at 8:30 p.m. at Black Historical Cultural Center. Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and the celebration starts at noon.

June 19: Juneteenth Church Service at 11:00 .m. at Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

June 20-24: Empowerment Series at 6:30 p.m. at Warford Activity Center, 1330 Northwest 18th Ave.

For more details, call (812) 841-3295 or (806) 640-8184.

