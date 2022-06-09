Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Jet Volleyball Heading back to Nationals

By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday marked a special send off for Jets Volleyball as this past May two teams from Jet volleyball qualified and received a bid to the National Volleyball Championships in Orlando and Indianapolis I had a chance to catch up with the Jets to talk about the honor as they are set to represent the Panhandle at the highest level.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
Storms discontinued
First Alert: Heavy Storms Will Impact Our Area This Evening
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

tennis clinic
Free tennis clinics given during summer at Memorial Park in Amarillo
The Nazareth Swifts (21-2) ended their baseball season falling to D’Hanis (28-3) 4-0 in the UIL...
Nazareth finishes baseball season UIL 1A State Runner-Up
sports
VIDEO: Nazareth finishes baseball season UIL 1A State Runner-up
VIDEO: Nazareth defeats Kennard 1-0 in UIL 1A State Semifinals