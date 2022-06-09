Jet Volleyball Heading back to Nationals
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Yesterday marked a special send off for Jets Volleyball as this past May two teams from Jet volleyball qualified and received a bid to the National Volleyball Championships in Orlando and Indianapolis I had a chance to catch up with the Jets to talk about the honor as they are set to represent the Panhandle at the highest level.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.