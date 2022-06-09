Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Free tennis clinics given during summer at Memorial Park in Amarillo

tennis clinic
tennis clinic(Alex O'Brien Tennis Foundation)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation is hosting free tennis clinics at Memorial Park in Amarillo, located at 2501 S. Washington St.

The free drop-in tennis clinics is on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon all the way to July 29. Tennis clinics aren’t offered on July 4.

Children in kindergarten through high school can attend the clinics. All levels of tennis players are welcome and equipment can be borrowed.

“We have been providing free tennis instruction in City of Amarillo parks for more than 15 years,” Alex O’Brien, AOBTF founder, said. “We are passionate about investing in kids and giving them an opportunity to learn to love the game of tennis. We’re proud that over the years, hundreds of kids have strengthened their tennis skills thanks to this free program.”

Instructors are area high school and college-bound tennis players. The child to instructor ratio is low and all instructors go through background checks.

Parents are encouraged to stay for the clinics.

Beginners learn proper racquet techniques, groundstroke and serve form, scoring and court etiquette.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
Storms discontinued
First Alert: Heavy Storms Will Impact Our Area This Evening
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

canyon farmers market
Canyon farmers market in the square on full swing this Saturday
Dove Creek Equine Rescue
Dove Creek Equine Rescue asking for help due to severe drought conditions
Juneteenth
Juneteenth events to kick off on June 11 in Amarillo
Family and friends can bring a blanket and chairs. Popcorn will be provided.
Free showing of ‘The Sandlot’ this weekend at Amarillo softball complex