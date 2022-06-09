Free tennis clinics given during summer at Memorial Park in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation is hosting free tennis clinics at Memorial Park in Amarillo, located at 2501 S. Washington St.

The free drop-in tennis clinics is on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon all the way to July 29. Tennis clinics aren’t offered on July 4.

Children in kindergarten through high school can attend the clinics. All levels of tennis players are welcome and equipment can be borrowed.

“We have been providing free tennis instruction in City of Amarillo parks for more than 15 years,” Alex O’Brien, AOBTF founder, said. “We are passionate about investing in kids and giving them an opportunity to learn to love the game of tennis. We’re proud that over the years, hundreds of kids have strengthened their tennis skills thanks to this free program.”

Instructors are area high school and college-bound tennis players. The child to instructor ratio is low and all instructors go through background checks.

Parents are encouraged to stay for the clinics.

Beginners learn proper racquet techniques, groundstroke and serve form, scoring and court etiquette.

