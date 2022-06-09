Who's Hiring?
Free showing of ‘The Sandlot’ this weekend at John Stiff Memorial Park

Check out ‘The Sandlot’ on the big screen, 25 years later
Family and friends can bring a blanket and chairs. Popcorn will be provided.(tcw-wfie)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starlight Cinema is showing “The Sandlot” for free on Saturday at the John Stiff Memorial Park in Amarillo.

Family and friends can bring a blanket and chairs. Popcorn will be provided.

The movie will start around 9:00 p.m. at the southwest softball complex.

On June 24, Starlight Cinema will show “The Goonies” and on July 22, “The Little Rascals” will be shown at the memorial park.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

