Free showing of ‘The Sandlot’ this weekend at John Stiff Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starlight Cinema is showing “The Sandlot” for free on Saturday at the John Stiff Memorial Park in Amarillo.

Family and friends can bring a blanket and chairs. Popcorn will be provided.

The movie will start around 9:00 p.m. at the southwest softball complex.

On June 24, Starlight Cinema will show “The Goonies” and on July 22, “The Little Rascals” will be shown at the memorial park.

