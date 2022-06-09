Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Possible heavy storms will impact our area this evening

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A round of heavy to severe weather will track across our area tonight. Some of the stronger storms will produce dangerous lightning and hail.

Destructive straight winds are likely and there is a remote possibility of a brief tornado.

Storms are forming in New Mexico, but will track from NW to SE across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this evening.

The initial storm activity will affect our NW counties from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. then approach Amarillo and the central zones from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Storms will then move into the eastern part of our area after 10:00 p.m.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have any pictures from the rains or storm damage? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

