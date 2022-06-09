Dove Creek Equine Rescue asking for help due to severe drought conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is asking for help due to severe drought conditions.

A press release said the “When in Drought” campaign raises emergency funds to help cover hay and feed costs.

The 2022 U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas are experiencing exceptional drought conditions because of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells, and widespread crop and pasture losses.

The rescue has 30 horses during this time as the decreased rainfall means less grass to graze in pastures.

“With less pasture to graze we are experiencing higher feed and hay costs this year. Limited hay sources and higher prices have forced us to come up with alternate ways of feeding,” said Dove Creek Executive Director Laurie Higgins-Kerley.

With the campaign, the rescue hopes to raise$20,000 in 10 weeks to make up for the increase in the cost of hay. The campaign runs from June 8 to Aug. 17.

Higgins-Kerley said this is a crisis that the rescue is facing.

“During the rescue’s ten-year history, the horses have been able to graze on the rich pasture on the ranch from April through October, which is why we have been able to operate on reduced hay costs during those months,” Higgins-Kerley said. “Our herd of rescued horses have 500 acres to graze, but with no rain, that goes away. This is the first year that I can remember that they cannot graze and receive nutrition because of the lack of rain.”

Director of Rescue Operations and Volunteer Coordinator Ali McEwen explained the impact on the rescue.

“In order to maintain a healthy diet for the herd, we have had to purchase hay the entire month of May and were forced to purchase enough to see us through June as well,” McEwen said. “This is an added $9,700 cost to our feeding budget, a 73 percent increase. We are inviting interested supporters to consider a gift of $26 or more to help us feed the herd throughout the summer. A $26 donation will purchase two square bales, enough to feed 4 horses for one day. A gift of $135 will purchase a 1,000-pound round bale, which feeds our entire herd of thirty for two days.”

Donations can be made here.

