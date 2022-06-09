Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Expects Stormy Conditions Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A round of heavy to severe weather will track across our area tonight. Some of the stronger storms will produce dangerous lightning and hail. Destructive straight winds are likely and there is a remote possibility of a brief tornado.

Storms are forming in New Mexico. but will track from NW to SE across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this evening. The initial storm activity will affect our NW counties from 5-8pm then approach Amarillo and the central zones from 8-10pm. Storms will then move into the eastern part of our area after 10pm.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
First Alert
First Alert: Possible heavy storms will impact our area this evening
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
One Last Hurrah for Rain
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hot Weekend Ahead
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
Doppler Dave Updates An Active Weather Pattern