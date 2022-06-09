Doppler Dave Expects Stormy Conditions Tonight

A round of heavy to severe weather will track across our area tonight. Some of the stronger storms will produce dangerous lightning and hail. Destructive straight winds are likely and there is a remote possibility of a brief tornado.

Storms are forming in New Mexico. but will track from NW to SE across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this evening. The initial storm activity will affect our NW counties from 5-8pm then approach Amarillo and the central zones from 8-10pm. Storms will then move into the eastern part of our area after 10pm.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.