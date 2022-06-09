Canyon farmers market in the square on full swing this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday will be the first day of the Canyon farmers market in the square.

Although the weather has not been a great help for the farmers, it will still be in full swing with many produce, crafts, and more available.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m. and will run until noon.

It will also have with over 75 vendors, selling many different items, free yoga from crossties yoga, food trucks provided by Yolo’s, Revivify, Porch Swing Kettle Corn, and Mitch E’s, as well as live music from Dannie Lake Jr.

“We’ll have food trucks, we’ll have various vendors out there with all kinds of stuff everything from breads to t-shirts to music to jams and jelly’s,” said Keith Flood, owner of KM Flood Family Farms and Vice President of Media Relations.

The event will run through summer into Autumn and is free for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

“We bring the community together. We are able to showcase local talent. It’s a way for local people to show off what they got,” said Keith Flood.

They also have booths for the younger crowds to join in on and sell as well.

“We have junior booths for boy scouts, for ffa’s groups like that, that if they wanna come out for a service project we give them a way to do that,” said Keith Flood.

