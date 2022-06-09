Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AutoInc donates over $15,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon

AutoInc is planning to donate $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivor Center this...
AutoInc is planning to donate $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivor Center this Friday.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AutoInc is planning to donate $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivor Center this Friday.

The Money raised during the month of May from the group’s Amarillo dealerships: Texas Dodge, All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai, and All Star Family Ford.

“We continue to be grateful to AutoInc and our entire community for their tremendous support,” said Ryan Parnell, Director of the Survivorship Center. “We couldn’t do what we do without it.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
Storms discontinued
First Alert: Severe storms discontinued today, resumes tomorrow with storms returning
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Mesquite Avenue
Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

Latest News

Thursday First Alert Outlook 6/9
Thursday First Alert Outlook 6/9
Toot’n Totum has partnered with Heal The City and wards $60,000 to local charities this evening.
Toot’n Totum partners with Heal The City donating $60,000 to charities
Sarah Virginia Howard wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
Randall County Officials: Woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
Video sent from a concerned viewer shows an Amarillo apartment complex Park at Coulter.
WATER WASTERS: Amarillo apartment complex repairs water sprinklers