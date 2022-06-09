AutoInc donates over $15,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AutoInc is planning to donate $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivor Center this Friday.

The Money raised during the month of May from the group’s Amarillo dealerships: Texas Dodge, All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai, and All Star Family Ford.

“We continue to be grateful to AutoInc and our entire community for their tremendous support,” said Ryan Parnell, Director of the Survivorship Center. “We couldn’t do what we do without it.”

