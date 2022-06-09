Amarillo Community Market hosting Seventh season starting June 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will be hosting their event starting June 11.

The event will be at the Historic Bivins Home from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Admission fee is free and parking is free.

“Center City will open the seventh season of Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, June 11. We expect a big crowd for opening day with our local vendors, live music and activities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.

Opening day of Amarillo Community Market (Center City)

