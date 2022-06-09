Amarillo Community Market hosting Seventh season starting June 11
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will be hosting their event starting June 11.
The event will be at the Historic Bivins Home from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Admission fee is free and parking is free.
“Center City will open the seventh season of Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, June 11. We expect a big crowd for opening day with our local vendors, live music and activities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.
