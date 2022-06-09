Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Community Market hosting Seventh season starting June 11

Deadline approaching for Amarillo Community Market vendor applications (Source: Amarillo...
Deadline approaching for Amarillo Community Market vendor applications (Source: Amarillo Community Market)(Amarillo Community Market)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will be hosting their event starting June 11.

The event will be at the Historic Bivins Home from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Admission fee is free and parking is free.

“Center City will open the seventh season of Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, June 11. We expect a big crowd for opening day with our local vendors, live music and activities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.

Opening day of Amarillo Community Market
Opening day of Amarillo Community Market(Center City)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
Storms discontinued
First Alert: Severe storms discontinued today, resumes tomorrow with storms returning
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
Mesquite Avenue
Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

Latest News

Thursday First Alert Outlook 6/9
Thursday First Alert Outlook 6/9
Toot’n Totum has partnered with Heal The City and wards $60,000 to local charities this evening.
Toot’n Totum partners with Heal The City donating $60,000 to charities
AutoInc is planning to donate $15,600 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivor Center this...
AutoInc donates over $15,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon
Sarah Virginia Howard wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
Randall County Officials: Woman wanted for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon