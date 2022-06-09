Who's Hiring?
Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday

Wade Pierce
Wade Pierce(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3.

Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle.

Officials said the family is concerned because he “just disappeared.”

If you see this man, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900.

