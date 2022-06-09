Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3.
Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle.
Officials said the family is concerned because he “just disappeared.”
If you see this man, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.