Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3.

Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle.

Officials said the family is concerned because he “just disappeared.”

If you see this man, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 379-2900.

Wade Pierce (Potter County Sheriff's Office)

Wade Pierce (Potter County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.