Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication

Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing found some of the product had elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain bacteria.

So far, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or complications.

Allergy Bee Gone is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for application.

Lot 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.

It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online.

Anyone with Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot 2006491, should stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Heavy Storms Possible Tonight
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Suspects caught on camera
Burglars ‘trashed rooms’ at Wesley Community Center
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
Expect continued increase in new COVID-19 deaths, CDC says