Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but...
Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain according to a new study.

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that causes a high. Cannabidiol, CBD, is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis but does not cause a high.

Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Heavy Storms Possible Tonight
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Osan Air Base in...
Biden to meet with allies in Germany, Spain amid Ukraine war
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, third from right, and Japanese Vice Minister for...
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection