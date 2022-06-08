Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosting a ‘night that comes to life’ this Friday
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting Night at PPHM this Friday.
The event will be on Friday, June 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.
Role players and storytellers will come to life in PPHM.
The museum asks to bring family and flashlights.
The event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids from ages four to 12 and free for kids under 4 years old.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.