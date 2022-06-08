Nazareth advances to first UIL 1A State Championship in baseball program history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 2 Nazareth Swifts knocked out No. 1 Ira in the Regional Final and now Kennard falls as the Swifts win a close game 1-0 over the Tigers. Nazareth wins their first ever UIL 1A baseball State Semifinal in their second State appearance in program history.

RHP Trent Gerber, a Seward County signee, delivered 10 strikeouts and allowed 3 hits. 10 K’s ties the UIL 1A record for individual strikeouts in a single game and total for the entire State Tournament. Both record were solo owned by Shelby Noppeney from Hubbard in 2021.

Kennard’s Dylan Cole kept the Swifts quite with 5 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched, but he did allow 7 hits and 1 run. The lone run was scored in the first frame. Brett Young’s RBI single on bases loaded sent home Carson Heiman for the 1-0 lead.

Nazareth will face the winner of D’Hanis and Abbott in the UIL 1A State Championship on Thursday at 9 a.m. Heiman is the expected starter pitcher for the Swifts.

