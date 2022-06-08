Who's Hiring?
More Rounds of Storms Likely

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
As you’re waking up on a Wednesday morning, we’re tracking a thunderstorm making it’s way out of the north on the leading edge of a cold front. As of early this morning, it is bringing some hail and heavy rain to our Oklahoma panhandle counties. If all holds, this front will continue to push southerly, lifting our ample moisture with it, which could carry these showers off to the south, and may push through the central Texas panhandle by mid-morning. After that, we’ll see the possibility of scattered shower activity for a lot of today, with boundaries giving lift to our moisture, with more organized thunderstorms possible late tonight, much like the past two days.

Temperature wise, rain showers and this incoming front could keep us down in the high-70s for today. More rain showers could be fired up Thursday night, but it looks like overall rain chances will begin to dwindle today. Looking ahead, the weekend looks to see highs north of 100 degrees with lots of sunshine.

