First Alert: Severe storms discontinued today, resumes tomorrow with storms returning

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The latest round of storms that generated severe weather early today has departed and the atmosphere has stabilized with cooler air settling in.

This will eliminate the chance for any more severe weather today.

Storms discontinued
Storms discontinued(KFDA)

We will be back on alert by late tomorrow, however, as conditions necessary for heavy weather return.

At this time we expect another round of storms to form in New Mexico late in the day, and then move east through the area tomorrow night.

A few of the storms may be hail and damaging wind producers.

During the day tomorrow we will be able to better pinpoint the timing and track of this next round of heavy weather.

