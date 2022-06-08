Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

First Alert: Early morning storms moving out

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active morning of thunderstorms packing heavy rain and strong winds on the leading edge of a cold front, conditions look to be calming down for the bulk of Wednesday.

Several inches of rain are estimated to have fallen, especially in the northeastern corner of the area. Places like Guymon, Turkey and Elkhart all registered 70+ MPH gusts as the front blew through, which caused power outages across the area and is reported to have caused damage. If you have any pictures of damage, click the link at the bottom of the article to share them with us.

Now the last of any storms are moving off to the southeast, leaving partly cloudy skies in their wake, but the cold front will keep us in the low 80s, with 75 expected for Amarillo. Also, the atmosphere has been “drained” of sorts, all but completely diminishing our rain chances for tonight. Some scattered showers will be possible late Thursday before a big weekend warmup.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have any pictures from the rains or storm damage? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
More Rounds of Storms Likely
First Alert weather for May 23.
Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Potential Tonight
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Round 2