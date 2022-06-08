First Alert: Early morning storms moving out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an active morning of thunderstorms packing heavy rain and strong winds on the leading edge of a cold front, conditions look to be calming down for the bulk of Wednesday.

Several inches of rain are estimated to have fallen, especially in the northeastern corner of the area. Places like Guymon, Turkey and Elkhart all registered 70+ MPH gusts as the front blew through, which caused power outages across the area and is reported to have caused damage. If you have any pictures of damage, click the link at the bottom of the article to share them with us.

Now the last of any storms are moving off to the southeast, leaving partly cloudy skies in their wake, but the cold front will keep us in the low 80s, with 75 expected for Amarillo. Also, the atmosphere has been “drained” of sorts, all but completely diminishing our rain chances for tonight. Some scattered showers will be possible late Thursday before a big weekend warmup.

