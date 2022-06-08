Experts: Reported melatonin poisoning in children increases to 530%

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Studies show there has been an increase of 530 percent of reported melatonin poisoning in children, typically under the age of five.

Experts say to put up and even lock away these medications even though they do not seem harmful.

“The best thing we recommend is for parents to store the medications properly even if they feel like it’s harmless or it’s over the counter it still needs to be stored out of the reach of children,” said Jeanie Shawhart, PharmD, Managing Director of the Texas Panhandle Poison Center at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

The risks of a child over dosing from melatonin can vary widely, and in some cases lead to death.

“It can also cause agitation, it can cause nausea and vomiting, it can cause headaches in some people and that varies widely. Children who have taken large over-doses then having the melatonin affect their respiration so it can actually suppress respiration,” said Jeanie Shawhart.

There is no real set ‘safe’ dosage of melatonin for any age, only recommendations.

Experts say the recommended dose for children is between .5 milligram to one milligram.

“Melatonin is not regulated as a medication it is considered a dietary supplement which means there are not studies and there’s not good regulation of the product. So we do not have an established safe dose in either children or adults,” said Jeanie Shawhart.

For more information on melatonin click here, for information on children and melatonin click here.

If your child has taken melatonin and experiencing an over dose call the Poison Control Center at 1 (800) 222-1222.

