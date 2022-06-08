Doppler Dave Updates An Active Weather Pattern

The latest round of storms that generated severe weather early today has departed and the atmosphere has stabilized with cooler air settling in. This will eliminate the chance for any more severe weather today.

We will be back on alert by late tomorrow, however, as conditions necessary for heavy weather return. At this time we expect another round of storms to form in New Mexico late in the day, and then move east through the area tomorrow night. A few of the storms may be hail and damaging wind producers.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s tomorrow, but the heat is expected to escalate this weekend with triple digits likely.

