Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings

An Atlanta company is gaining popularity with its bulletproof bookcases. (Source: WGCL)
By WXIA staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A company out of Atlanta is making bulletproof bookcases designed to protect students during a school shooting.

The bookshelves are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.

Not only is it bulletproof, but it could keep a gunman from getting into a classroom.

The CEO of ProtectED Solutions says once there’s a lockdown or an alert, it only takes a teacher or students a few seconds to pull it out from the wall, line it up, and lock it into place to blockade the classroom’s door.

The bookshelves are already being used in schools in New Jersey.

The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.
The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home
First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Early morning storms moving out
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
Uvalde student describes putting blood on herself
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting Night at PPHM this Friday.
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosting a ‘night that comes to life’ this Friday
Mesquite Avenue
Amarillo Police: Body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road