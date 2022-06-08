Burglars ‘trashed rooms’ at Wesley Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Community Center is asking for help identifying suspects caught on camera stealing from their “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program building.

Multiple suspects broke into the building over the weekend, and the center says they came back several times to steal items and “trash the rooms”.

A police report was filed with APD.

“We are sad because he stole from our kids and the things that bring them joy,” wrote Wesley Community center. “These were all material things, and can be replaced.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the center at 806-372-7960.

