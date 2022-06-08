AMoA hosting artafterdark event this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to an artafterdark event at the Amarillo Museum of Arts (AMoA) this Friday.

A press release said while visitors explore the museum, the event will have art, music, food and drinks.

The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 10. The cost is $30 per person and AMoA members get in free. Tickets are sold at the door.

Current exhibitions on display include FriendsWithYou’s The Dance, Fantastic Visions: Surreal and Constructed Images, Strangers in a Strange Land: Photographs of American Visionaries and Their Environments, and Selections from the Dr. and Mrs. William T. Price Collection of Asian Art.

Artist Steve Plattner will speak at 8:00 p.m. about the Strangers in a Strange Land exhibit.

The food will be from Reagan’s Brick Oven Pizza, dessert will be by Mod Balloon Co. Cotton Candy Catering and a full bar will have a signature cocktail and giveaways by Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Music will be from Jonathan Guidi & Touching Voodoo. Games and art activities include Clue Gallery Hunt with prizes, hands-on art activities, and a mural and selfie station.

There will also be a film screening of “Friends of the Wild West” a short bilm by Meredith Childers Varlamis, starring “The Dance” by FriendsWithYou.

