Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

Mesquite Avenue
Mesquite Avenue(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the body found in a ditch near River Road this morning.

According to officials, today, at around 7:17 a.m., Amarillo police were sent to meet Potter County Deputies near Mesquite and River Road on a body found near the ditch.

The body was later identified as 31-year-old Jeferey A Pennington.

Amarillo police says his cause of death is unknown at this time and are awaiting autopsy results due to no injuries found on the body.

The investigation is still ongoing.

