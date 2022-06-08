Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the body found in a ditch near River Road this morning.

According to officials, today, at around 7:17 a.m., Amarillo police were sent to meet Potter County Deputies near Mesquite and River Road on a body found near the ditch.

The body was later identified as 31-year-old Jeferey A Pennington.

Amarillo police says his cause of death is unknown at this time and are awaiting autopsy results due to no injuries found on the body.

The investigation is still ongoing.

