Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police bomb team responded to the Rick Husband International Airport this morning on a suspicious suitcase found in the parking garage.
APD was called to the scene around 3:51 a.m. after TSA tested the suitcase, which was found in a parking garage, and found that it was positive for explosive materials.
After using diagnostic equipment to asses the suitcase, it was found to be empty with no explosive materials inside.
A report was made and the parking garage was reopened.
