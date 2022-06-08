Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police bomb team called to Rick Husband International Airport

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police bomb team responded to the Rick Husband International Airport this morning on a suspicious suitcase found in the parking garage.

APD was called to the scene around 3:51 a.m. after TSA tested the suitcase, which was found in a parking garage, and found that it was positive for explosive materials.

After using diagnostic equipment to asses the suitcase, it was found to be empty with no explosive materials inside.

A report was made and the parking garage was reopened.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

