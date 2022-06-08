Amarillo police has identified body found at Mesquite Avenue and River Road
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after finding a body in a ditch at Mesquite Avenue and River Road this morning.
According to officials, at around 7:17 a.m., Amarillo police received a call about a body been found near River Road.
Officials have identified the body but the details have not yet been released.
Amarillo police says the cause of death was probably a medical reason. Officials are waiting for autopsy results to confirm.
