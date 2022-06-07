WTAMU Alumni Association hosting fundraiser on June 24-25 at Ruidoso Downs

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University Alumni Association is hosting a fundraiser later in June at Ruidoso Downs.

A WT press release said the weekend event on June 24 and June 25 includes entry to the track’s Jockey Club, a catered lunch and valet parking and a commemorative program in Ruidoso. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased before June 17.

“We’re so happy to return to the beautiful mountains of New Mexico for this exciting weekend,” said Ronnie Hall, the executive director of the association. “WT Weekend in Ruidoso Downs is more than just a good time, though. Our alumni and their friends can use the weekend as an opportunity to make targeted donations to the Colleges and units of their choice.”

About 1,000 WT alumni live in Eastern New Mexico.

Participants will be able to donate to WT’s $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. The five-year campaign, which launched in September, has raised about $110 million.

The One West campaign funds “WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World,” which is a long-term plan.

Participants at the weekend event can learn about the university and will be able to donate to a WT school of their choosing.

WT alumni will meet at 6:00 p.m. on June 24 at Billy’s Sports Bar and Grill at the track and June 25 will have the races.

The WT Alumni Association is also donating to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County to help those impacted by the fire that recently hit Ruidoso.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who perished. We are grateful for the fire crews who fought to contain the fires and for the emergency crews who helped care for and safely evacuate those in danger,” Hall said. “For all our alumni who live or own property in the region, you are always part of the Buff family and are in our hearts.”

