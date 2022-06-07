West Texas Elite 7v7 qualify for World Championships back-to-back seasons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas Elite 7v7 is going back to the World Championships and Nationals this summer, and they are only in their third season as a program.

“I kind of feel like last year we hit our ceiling early,” said Undra Hendrix, WTE 7v7 head coach. “18U just won their first championship this year about 2-3 weeks ago.”

The 18U team is competing in both tournaments and a lot of talent comes from the 806.

“All around, but more than likely I would have to say speed because me and Lamont (Nickelberry), two State Qualifiers,” said JQ Ervin, Amarillo High 5′10″ 175 pound junior running back and athlete. “We got Alquan and DaKing you know two very fast people, so I would have to say speed.”

The 15U team will only compete at Nationals, but they bring in a lot of young talent like Kane White. His father Cory played football at ENMU and his grandpa Derrick competed for Oklahoma.

“Just how many drills we’ve done and compared from last year to know I’ve grown so much,” said White, West Plains 5′9″ 160 pound freshman wide receiver and safety. “My footwork, my route running, my defense just really everything.”

“He just has a natural gift to make plays,” said Hendrix. “That DI talent from DII to DIII the one thing that I can see because I’m a former Division III player it’s the ability to make the play.”

Head Coach Undra Hendrix created this team to not only get in extra reps, but to also gain exposure.

“Not put too much pressure, but I’m just trying to get over that hump,” said Hendrix. “You know one of those tournaments like the World Championships can bring big time exposure because we got some talent that’s kind of kept. We’re kind of slept on and that’s why we say we’re the best out West.”

Nationals for 18U and 15U run June 18-19 in Temple and the World Championships are this weekend in Austin.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.